Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

JPD: 2 victims arrive at Merit Health with gunshot wounds

News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a shooting after two victims arrived to Merit Health Central hospital on Saturday with gunshot wounds.

According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, one victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the head during a shooting on Arbor Vista Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m.

The victims arrived to the hospital by private vehicle.

There is no word on the condition of the victims. The motive has not been determined at this time.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories