JPD: 2 victims arrive at Merit Health with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a shooting after two victims arrived to Merit Health Central hospital on Saturday with gunshot wounds.

According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, one victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the head during a shooting on Arbor Vista Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m.

The victims arrived to the hospital by private vehicle.

There is no word on the condition of the victims. The motive has not been determined at this time.

This is a developing story.

