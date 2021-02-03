JPD accused of misleading public in “very disturbing” news conference by former spokesman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson police officers are questioning the evidence that was presented during a news conference on Tuesday. They said some of the evidence has been in possession of the department for decades.

“This is so disappointing and to mislead the public about this instrument is very disturbing. There is nothing new about it for the public to be alarmed about and it’s existence. It’s been off the streets for SEVERAL YEARS,” said former JPD spokesman Tyree Jones on Facebook.

He continued, “Now people are in an uproar about a rocket launcher or rocket launchers being in the possession of violent offenders when that is NOT true. You can’t present an instrument of this magnitude and not give MORE information about the recovery of it. This is not associated with the violent crimes in Jackson, AT ALL.”

During the news conference to address recent gun violence, one of the items that was presented as evidence was a rocket launcher.

Another former officer, James McGowan, commented on Jones’ post about the rocket launcher. He said, “That is the one I recovered about 20 years ago during a search warrant.”

Chief James Davis did not attend the news conference. JPD officials said he was attending the City Council meeting.