JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson State University Tigers have their home opener this weekend against the Delta State Fighting Okra. 12 News' Jade Bulecza, Noah Newman, and Blake Levine were at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson to preview the game! It is all part of a "Soul Filled Weekend" in Jackson with activities through Sunday in the Capital City.

Thomas Hudson, Jackson State University President, says that two years ago, he would have never foreseen the changes ahead for JSU and the football program.