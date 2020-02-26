JPD arrests 3 men; seizes marijuana, cash and firearm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police arrested three suspects for felony crimes after drugs, money and a firearm was found by the JPD Narcotics Unit.

The investigators got a warrant to search a home in the 1000 block of Campbell Street in early February. Police said marijuana and $4,000 in case was recovered.

50-year-old Anthony Miller is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Anthony Miller

44-year-old Michael Holliman is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Holliman was also wanted on a foreign warrant.

Michael Holliman

29-year-old Donald Watson is charged with felony possession of marijuana with a firearm and with intent to distribute.

Donald Watson