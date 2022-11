JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police Department (JPD) are investigating after a suspect steals one of their vehicles and crashes it.

It happened Thursday, November 10, 2022, on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Bailey Avenue.

Officers chased the suspect and made an arrest on the scene after the crash. No injuries were reported. Capitol Police were also on the scene.

Jackson Police didn’t give any information on the chase or how the suspect stole the car.