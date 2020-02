JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a creek behind a home.

According to JPD, the body was discovered just before 9:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of George Washington Drive.

No other information has been released.

#JPD is investigating the discovery of a body, found just before 9:30am in a creek, behind a residence located in the 6700 block of George Washington Dr. No additional info currently available. — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) February 12, 2020