JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after body was found along Forest Avenue in Jackson on Thursday.

The Jackson Police Department, the Jackson Fire Department, the crime unit and the corner are currently on the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid Forest Avenue and Methodist Home Road at this time.

This is a developing story.

Confirmed body found, according to Jackson Police. Crime scene unit on scene. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/2bsAW23jXs — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) November 26, 2020

Forest Avenue/Methodist Home Road. @JacksonMSPolice and Jackson FD on scene investigating. I’m told coroner is on scene. @WJTV