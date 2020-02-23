JPD: Burned body found inside vehicle along South Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a body was found burning inside a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire in a wooded area along South Drive and Dixon Road in Jackson. The discovery of the body was made just after 12:30 p.m. when the fire was extinguished.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, once authorities arrived to the scene the car was completely engulfed in flames, so there was no way to identify if the victim was male or female.

The car has been taken to the state crime lab for further examination.

Jackson Police and the Jackson Fire Department Arson Unit are actively investigating the incident to determine if the death was foul play or not. As of now, it has not been ruled a homicide.

This is a developing story. 12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.