JPD graduates 60th Recruit Class

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eight new officers are ready to protect and serve citizens of Jackson after graduating Friday morning.

For Anthony Byrd graduating is an opportunity to follow in the footsteps of many men in his family.

“My uncle is and was the first Black sheriff in Phillips County, Arkansas. My dad is a retired sergeant in Tunica County and he’s now a detective in Phillips County with my uncle, and my other uncle is the first black chief of police in Helena, Arkansas.”

Although this year has been difficult for all people including police officers, Byrd said it was still the right time.

“Why not now? That’s what I say because at the end of the day evil doesn’t stop so the good shouldn’t stop.”

This type of commitment is what Chief Davis said runs through all eight of the officers and he’s glad they made it through despite the pandemic.

“Feels good to bring new members to the police department. They spent 8 weeks isolated with just the instructors and you can’t see your family members and just that commitment itself I’m very proud of them,” expressed Davis.”

Mayor Lumumba welcomed the new officers and reminded them of just how important they are to the community.

“Every day from the moment you leave out of this room you will be an officer of the Jackson Police Department and that carries with it a level of integrity that the people expect you to uphold and that carries with it a level of honor that you should always be proud of and move forward with.”

The next recruiting class is set to start on January 3, 2020.

