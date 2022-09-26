WJTV
by: Erika Bibbs
Posted: Sep 26, 2022 / 05:35 AM CDT
Updated: Sep 26, 2022 / 06:49 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive.
Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning.
NEW THIS MORNING: Jackson police are investigating after someone broke into Fondren Fuel just before 4 this morning. @WJTV/@WHLT22 https://t.co/bUN8ZCmAPv pic.twitter.com/bZZzkI23dT— Kayla Thompson (@KThompsonTV) September 26, 2022
