JPD investigate deadly stabbing on Newport Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a person was killed in a deadly stabbing Saturday.
The incident happened on Newport Road in Jackson.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
There is no information regarding the motive or the suspect.
