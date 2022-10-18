JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso area.

Hearn said Wansley was rushed to University of Mississippi Medical Center Hospital in Jackson (UMMC). He later died while he was in surgery.

Investigators are working to find a suspect and motive in the case.

If you have any information available, you’re asked to contact JPD Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or Metro Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).