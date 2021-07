THURSDAY: It is noticeably warm and muggy this morning with some passing clouds too. Out the door temperatures are in the middle 70s, but everyone is dry. High pressure continues to dominate the southeast, which means heat, humidity, and a few late day pop up downpours are once again in the forecast. Today, temperatures could reach the middle 90s. But as high humidity continues, feels like temperatures will be well over 100 degrees in many spots, including the Metro. So you'll want to stay hydrated. This afternoon should really be mostly sunny, a few evening downpours and storms move in from the south.

FRIDAY and the WEEKEND: We'll continue our seasonable pattern of hot and humid weather as daytime highs reach the lower 90s, and overnight lows fall into the muggy low to mid 70s. Afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast, possibly becoming more numerous by later in the weekend as a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest, but no day will be a washout. Brief downpours and frequent lightning will be the main hazards in any storms that develop. Daily chance of rain 50 to 60 percent.