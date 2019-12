JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two men arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

The shooting reportedly happened before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Northbrook Drive. Investigators said shots were fired from a light colored SUV into the victims’ vehicle by an unknown suspect.

Both victims suffered non life-threatening injuries.

JPD is working to find the suspect.