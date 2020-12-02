JPD investigates deadly shooting on Mobile Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning Wednesday shooting on Mobile Avenue. Police said an adult female and male were wounded after shots were fired into a vehicle.

Investigators said the female Brianna Branson, 22, died as a result of being shot.

The unidentified male was transported to a local hospital. He is listed as serious but is stable.

According to JPD, the incident is believed to have been domestic-related. Investigators are working to verify the identity of a potential suspect.

LATEST STORIES: