JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles. Officials say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 80 West and University Blvd.



Investigators say an SUV collided with another car. We are told the driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old man, died on the scene from a head injury.

The driver of the second car is reportedly ok. The cause of this accident is still being investigated.