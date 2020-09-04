JPD investigates shooting behind Precinct 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened behind Precinct 1 on Cooper Road Friday afternoon.
Investigators said the male victim is okay. There’s no word on a suspect at this time.
