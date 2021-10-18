JPD investigates shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Chief Hearn, the Jackson Police Department is currently following up on a shooting that occurred at the location of Northside Dr and Methodist Home Rd.

Hearn said one male was shot at the traffic light and another juvenile subject was shot in the wrist while pumping gas near the intersection.



Hearn told us that a female subject vehicle was shot into near that location at Northside and Methodist Farm Road. The woman then drove down the street and stopped at the Family Dollar store. She was not hit by any bullets but did get cut on the arm from glass.