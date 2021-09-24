JPD investigate two deadly shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened on Lynch Street and McWillie Drive.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times Thursday night on Lynch Street and Highway 80. The unidentified man died of his injuries at Merit Health.

No motive or information on a suspect is available.

Police also said another shooting happened Friday morning at 12:05 a.m. at 4901 McWillie Drive.

An unidentified 40-year-old man was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information is available on the shooting and investigators are still gathering information at this time.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, call the Jackson Police Department or CrimeStoppers.