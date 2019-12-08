JPD investigating 2 business robbery attempts

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating two robbery attempts of the Dollar General stores on Briarwood Drive and on Northview Drive.

According to police, the first robbery happened just before 7:00 p.m. and the second occurred just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

An armed man wearing a mask tried to rob the stores, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera during one of the robbery attempts.

Police believe the suspect to be the same in both incidents.

If anyone has any information on the robbery attempts, they are urged to call the Jackson Police Department.