JPD investigating a deadly shooting on Bishop St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one dead in north Jackson.

Police were called to the scene on Bishop Street just after 9:00 PM. There they found 49-year-old Gerry Brown with multiple gunshots wounds.

Police believe Brown ran after being shot and later collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area but did not see anything.

Police currently do not have a motive and no suspect has been identified.