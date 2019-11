The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two reportedly arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle just before 8:30 Thursday night. Police said they do not know the location of the shooting.

According to officers, the man was shot in the upper body and was listed in critical condition. The woman was shot in the arm and was listed in stable condition.

There’s no word on any suspects.