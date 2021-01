JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2920 McDowell Road.

Bryan McGee was shot and killed by Nathaniel Anderson during a domestic dispute.

A woman was also shot by Anderson during the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nathaniel Anderson was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.



