JPD investigating deadly shooting in Downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are working to investigate how and where a man was shot and killed in Downtown Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, the shooting happened Friday morning, when 20-year-old Jordan Walker, was shot multiple times inside a vehicle. Police said the vehicle crashed near Fortification and State Street.

The exact location of the shooting has not been determined.

Walker was transported by AMR to UMMC where he later died of his injuries.



No suspects are in custody at this time and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call JPD Homicide/Robbery Division at (601) 960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at (601) 354-TIPS (8477).



