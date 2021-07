WEDNESDAY: Today will likely be our wettest day of the week, as a stalled front overhead will usher in waves of Gulf moisture. Showers and storms will become scattered to widespread by midday and this afternoon, with about an 80% rain chance. Up to 1-2 inches of rainfall may be possible in the heavier downpours today, along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. The clouds and rain today keep our temperatures below normal in the middle 80s.

LATE WEEK: More typical summertime weather returns for the end of the week into the weekend. Expect hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°F or more when you consider the humidity. Pop-up afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely, but we'll back the chances down to about the 30 to 50 percent range.