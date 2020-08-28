JPD investigating deadly shooting on Meadow Lane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a deadly Thursday night shooting in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m.
A man was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.
The cause of the shooting is unknown.
There’s no suspect in custody at this time.
