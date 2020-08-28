JPD investigating deadly shooting on Meadow Lane

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced plans to extend the border wall and have it cut across the Tijuana River where the river enters the U.S. in San Diego.

The Tijuana River flows from south to north and crosses from Mexico into the U.S. right next to the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Usually, the river has more debris and old tires in it than it has water. But there is no barrier between the two countries here.