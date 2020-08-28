Severe Weather Information

JPD investigating deadly shooting on Meadow Lane

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a deadly Thursday night shooting in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m.

A man was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds and died from his injuries.

The cause of the shooting is unknown.

There’s no suspect in custody at this time.

