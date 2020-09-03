JPD investigating homicide after man falls, hits head during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigated a homicide after a man fell and hit his head during a fight. He died from his injuries the following day.
Investigators said the fight happened on September 1, 2020, in the 1600 block of University Boulevard just after 2:00 a.m.
Police are working to identify a possible suspect.
LATEST STORIES:
- Natchez veterinarian killed in plane crash
- COVID-19 outbreak at Central Hinds Academy
- Police search for man they say caught fire after torching another man’s car
- Over 100 stash houses that kept migrants in ‘deplorable’ conditions dismantled in Rio Grande Valley
- Reaction to the New Magnolia Flag