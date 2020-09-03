JPD investigating homicide after man falls, hits head during fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigated a homicide after a man fell and hit his head during a fight. He died from his injuries the following day.

Investigators said the fight happened on September 1, 2020, in the 1600 block of University Boulevard just after 2:00 a.m.

Police are working to identify a possible suspect.

