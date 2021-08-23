JPD investigating homicide of two brothers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are working on a homicide investigation of two men Sunday night.

Police say the two men were shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. at a car wash behind the West Express Quick Stop between West Street and East Fortification Street.



According to investigators, 40-year-old David Summerall was shot once in the face and his brother 43-year-old Thomas Summerall was shot once in the head.

Both men died of their injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have started during an altercation over a woman.



The suspects have been identified in the case and investigators are still gathering information.