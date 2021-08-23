JPD investigating homicide of two brothers

News

by: Erika Bibbs

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson Police are working on a homicide investigation of two men Sunday night.

Police say the two men were shot and killed around 9:30 p.m. at a car wash behind the West Express Quick Stop between West Street and East Fortification Street.

According to investigators, 40-year-old David Summerall was shot once in the face and his brother 43-year-old Thomas Summerall was shot once in the head.

Both men died of their injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting may have started during an altercation over a woman.

The suspects have been identified in the case and investigators are still gathering information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories