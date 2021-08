JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot and killed on Pyle Avenue.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot once and died of his injuries at the scene.

Neighbors say that they heard a gunshot around midnight.



There’s no suspect or motive and the investigation is ongoing.