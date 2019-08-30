JPD investigating shooting on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a man who was brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was brought to the hospital just before 1:30 Friday morning for gunshot wounds. He told police he had been walking on Boiling Street near Bullard Street when he was shot.

Police later learned the man matched the description of a suspect who had been shot while attempting to break into a home on Northside Drive several minutes before.

Charges are pending. The homeowner is currently not facing any charges.