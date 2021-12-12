JPD investigating triple homicide on Bratton Street

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left three dead.

The shooting happened around 12:30am in the 800 block of Bratton Street on Sunday. Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered three victims dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims have been identified as 43-year-old Jessie Bullock, 56-year-old James Bullock and 60-year-old Colleen Bullock.

Jackson police are asking if you have any information regarding this shooting, contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories