JPD is investigating after two shootings Tuesday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after two people were brought to the hospital for gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

One man was shot multiple times on Queensroad Avenue just before 9:30 PM. He was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

A second man was brought to the hospital just after 9:30 PM also suffering from gunshot wounds. He is also listed in critical condition. Police currently do not where the shooting took place.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

Both victims have not been identified at this time.

Police currently do not have a suspect or motive.