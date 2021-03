JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning in the 100 block of Queen Joanna.

According to JPD Officer Sam Brown, the woman was found inside of the residence around 11:30 a.m. in what appeared to be a domestic dispute. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the victim’s boyfriend is in custody at this time. This is Jackson’s 24th homicide of 2021.

This is a developing story.