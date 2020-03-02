JPD launches Smart Patrol Car system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department launched a new program called the Smart Patrol Car system.

The new dash cam system can record what the officer sees in front of them and the suspect in the backseat of the patrol car. The goal is to increase how effective the officers are while in their vehicles.

“What this technology does is it gives us the capabilities to produce the reports in the vehicles. They will not have to go back to the precincts,” explained Officer Sam Brown.

The vehicles are part of a pilot program. JPD will look into the cost-effective ways to finance replacing all their patrol cars in the future.