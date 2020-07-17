Coronavirus Information

JPD: Man arrested, charged with felony embezzlement

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on multiple counts of felony embezzlement related to ATV and dirt bike thefts.

Police said 22-year-old LaMarcus Kelly would arrange meetings with sellers to potentially purchase the off-road vehicles and then drive off without paying.

