JPD: Man arrested, charged with felony embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man on multiple counts of felony embezzlement related to ATV and dirt bike thefts.
Police said 22-year-old LaMarcus Kelly would arrange meetings with sellers to potentially purchase the off-road vehicles and then drive off without paying.
