JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV)-Jackson police have arrested and charged a man with armed robbery of a business, homicide, and aggravated assault.

According to Officer Sam Brown, 37-year-old Robert Anderson is charged with armed robbery of Walgreens located at 2896 McDowell Road.

Brown said Anderson is also charged with homicide in the death of 27-year-old Carrie Flemming. Brown said Anderson shot Flemming at 1805 Hospital Drive.

Anderson is also responsible for car jacking a woman of her Dodge Charger and aggravated assault on a 24-year-old man.

Officer Sam Brown said Anderson remains in custody and will be charged with: business burglary of Cadence Bank, two counts of armed robbery, murder, four counts of attempted armed carjacking/aggravated assault, and two counts of a convicted felon in posesssion of a firearm.