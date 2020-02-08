JPD: Man arrested for intent to sell cocaine near church

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson man has been charged for possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a church.

The Jackson Police Department Narcotics Unit arrested 42-year-old Charles Shoemate following the discovery of cocaine, marijuana, items used for distribution and approximately $5,000 cash during a search warrant.

The Unit conducted the search Friday at a residence on Palmyra Street in Jackson.

Shoemate also had active foreign warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.