JPD: Man charged in deadly shooting on Meadow Lane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The suspect connected to a deadly Thursday night shooting in Jackson is in police custody.
Demorius Jackson, 38, has been charged with murder that fatally wounded 40-year-old Gregory Stovall. Jackson surrendered himself to authorities earlier today.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Meadow Lane.
Stovall was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.
Police said the incident is believed to have stemmed from a dispute regarding the repair of a vehicle.
