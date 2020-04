JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting on Greenview Drive.

Investigators said Demarcus Jermaine Guyton, 19, has been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as Tracey Hatten, 47.

Hatten was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the shooting and later died. Police believe the shooting happened after a fight between the two men.