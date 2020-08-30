JPD: Man commits suicide after shooting girlfriend and child

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating an early Sunday morning domestic dispute.
Two adults got into an argument at a hotel on the 300 block of Greymont Ave.
Police said 26-year-old Myles Perkins went into the bathroom, and took his own life after shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend in the shoulder, and her 6-year-old daughter twice.
Perkins, his girlfriend, and her children were visiting Jackson for a trip to the Jackson Zoological Park, according to police.
No information has been released on the condition of the 6-year-old and woman.
This is an ongoing investigation.
