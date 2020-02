JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim died at a local hospital.

According to JPD, the male victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle just after 6:00 a.m. The man was shot in the upper body and later died from his injury.

Police believe the victim was possibly shot at a location on Florence Avenue. They’re working to find the suspect in the shooting.

There’s no word on a motive at this time.