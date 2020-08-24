JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly accident that killed a dirt bike driver.
The crash happened on Saturday, August 22, on Bailey Avenue near Trinity Street just before 8:00 p.m.
Police said the driver of the dirt bike collided with a vehicle. The driver of the dirt bike, 26-year-old Edivan Sanders, died at the scene.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dog finds help after 88-year-old owner falls in California
- Mississippi governor to give update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura
- RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
- JPD: Man dies after dirt bike collides with vehicle
- Mississippi Aquarium cancels soft openings due to tropical storms