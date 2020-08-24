Severe Weather Information

JPD: Man dies after dirt bike collides with vehicle

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly accident that killed a dirt bike driver.

The crash happened on Saturday, August 22, on Bailey Avenue near Trinity Street just before 8:00 p.m.

Police said the driver of the dirt bike collided with a vehicle. The driver of the dirt bike, 26-year-old Edivan Sanders, died at the scene.

