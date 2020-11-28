JPD: Man found dead inside vehicle after crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside his vehicle after a crash in the 3000 block of Charleston Drive.
Investigators said the man driving crashed after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
This is still an ongoing investigation. We release more information as it becomes available.
Jackson police are also investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3000 block of Charleston Dr. Adrian Hawkins ( no age) crashed his 2010 Toyota Avalon after suffering multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are still gathering information.