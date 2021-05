JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday around 1:00 pm in the 4200 block of Sunset.

According to JPD, an unknown male was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

Police said the victim was transported to University Medical Center by AMR, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.