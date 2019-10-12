JPD: Man found stabbed in the neck, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found lying in the road on Shirley Street at Woody Street. Officers say 18-year-old Tyrell Aldridge was found this morning around 3 a.m.

Aldridge appeared to have been stabbed in the neck area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not yet been able to determine whether the incident occurred on Shirley Street or at another location.

Right now, there is no suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.