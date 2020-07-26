Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

JPD: Man injured in shooting on Savannah Street

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot along Savannah Street Sunday evening.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Brown, the male was shot in the thigh. He is facing non-life threatening injuries.

There is no motive at this time.

This is developing story.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories