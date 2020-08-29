JPD: Man killed in shooting at Shell gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that one left man dead and another wounded.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Hanging Moss Road.

According to JPD, 28-year-old Bryant Frazier was fatally wounded following an altercation with Titus Ward, who put a handgun to Frazier’s head, inside the store.

Investigators said a struggle resulted over the weapon, resulting in Ward being shot. Ward then gained control of the firearm and shot Frazier, who later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Ward left the scene and arrived wounded at a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

