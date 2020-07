JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 8:30 pm on Northside Drive near Triangle Drive.

Police say Damien Horton, 36, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He later died of his injuries. Horton was driving on Northside Drive when the shooting took place.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police ask anyone with any information on this shooting to call Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).