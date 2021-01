JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the 25-year-old male victim was in the area to meet a friend. He was later transported to a local hospital by emergency responders and was listed in stable condition.

The suspect or motive is unknown at this time. This is a developing story.