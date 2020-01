MATAMOROS, Mexico (Border Report) -- Calling it “inhumane," "morally unjust," "heinous,” "disgraceful," a "travesty," "horrific" and "heartbreaking," 17 Democratic members of Congress described with great emotion the “disregard for our fellow brothers and sisters” they say they saw on Friday morning as they toured a squalid migrant refugee camp across from Brownsville, Texas.

This was the largest congressional delegation to date to view this encampment. An estimated 2,500 asylum-seekers live at this makeshift refugee camp at the base of the Gateway International Bridge in this northern Mexico border city that is so dangerous the U.S. State Department has issued a Level IV "Do Not Travel" warning for it.